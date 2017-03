Thai elephant hospital, short of money, at risk of closing

BANGKOK (AP) — What is believed to be the world's first elephant hospital says it may have to close because of budgetary problems after a decade of declining contributions.

The Friends of the Asian Elephant foundation, which operates the hospital in Lampang in Thailand's hilly north, says it is facing bankruptcy unless it receives financial assistance from the Thai government. The hospital has cared for more than 4,600 elephants in 25 years of operation and currently has five animals.

The hospital drew worldwide attention in 2008 when it developed the world's first prosthetic elephant leg. At least 15 of its patients have been land mine victims.

Foundation head Soraida Salwala said Friday that the group has barely enough money to continue operating until the end of the year.