BERLIN (AP) — German police have detained a 27-year-old man wanted by Bahrain on suspicion of terrorism.

A spokesman for the Berlin prosecutors' office says the Bahraini, whom he didn't identify, was detained in the German capital Thursday.

Martin Steltner said Friday that a decision about the man's extradition will be taken by a judge.

He said the suspect belongs to Bahrain's Shiite Muslim majority.