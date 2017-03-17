Northern Taiwan new housing projects drop to lowest level in 6 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The number of new housing projects released onto the market by developers plummeted to record low in the last six years, according to statistics compiled by real-estate magazine My Housing.

New housing projects declined 22.6 percent to a total market value of NT$164.8 billion in first quarter of 2017, a decrease of NT$482 million compared to the same period last year.

Taiwan real estate developers were more conservative in first quarter of 2017, as most real estate developers focus on completing new housing project sales from last year, and were less inclined to launch new housing projects, noted the magazine.

New Taipei City topped the list for new property released on the market valued NT$84.3 billion, equivalent to nearly 20 percent of the total value of new houses sold in northern Taiwan.

Taipei placed second with NT$43.1 billion, Taoyuan City trailed in third at NT$18.1 billion, and Hsinchu City followed close behind with NT$13.1 billion.

Yilan County and Keelung City’s new housing projects valued respectively NT$3.74 billion and NT$2.16 billion.

New housing projects were mostly concentrated in Songshan (松山) and Neihu Districts (內湖) in Taipei City.

Four areas in New Taipei City became the center for budding housing projects, respectively Banqiao (板橋), Xindian (新店), Xinzhuang (新莊), and Zhonghe (中和) district.

Despite the contraction of new housing projects, the Greater Taipei area continued to launch high-priced luxury homes, said Ho Shih-chang (何世昌), a research manager at the magazine.

Land developers are very polarized with some being extremely conservative, and others taking high risks with large land development projects.

Prices fetched to NT$2.5 million (US$ 81,775) per ping (3.06 square meter) for a new luxury apartment project, but a housing project in Xizhi District of New Taipei City was selling at NT$200,000 per ping.

Top land developers to launch new housing projects in first quarter of 2017 in northern Taiwan were Farglory Land Development (遠雄建案) with three new projects, and Shin Ruenn (新潤) two projects.

In terms of total number of new housing and market value, Ruentex Development (潤泰) ranked first in northern Taiwan with NT$15 billion.