THAAD might not fit Taiwan: Schriver

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system which is being installed in South Korea to defend it against missiles from the North might not be suitable for Taiwan, former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Randall Schriver said Friday.

The veteran diplomat, who was in charge of East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2003 to 2005, is visiting Taiwan as head of the Project 2049 Institute, whose delegation also includes former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage.

The installation of THAAD has infuriated China, as the system’s radars are also likely to detect missile movements inside the larger communist country, but might now be in jeopardy after a new president is elected in South Korea in May.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei Friday, Schriver said there was no need to talk about THAAD yet as the system might not be the most suitable option to defend Taiwan.

The U.S. has already sold Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Taiwan in order to protect the island against its biggest threat, missiles from China, Schriver said. Recent reports mentioned that the military had moved some of the Patriots away from the three major urban areas of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung to Taiwan’s east coast in light of China’s advancing naval power.

As the island’s defense needs were different from those of Japan and South Korea, the THAAD system might not be the most suitable to station on the island, and anyway, such a discussion was not on the way, he added.

Turning to the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping might mention Taiwan during their meeting in Florida next month, Schriver said he wanted to reassure the island that the discussion would not venture beyond already existing tenets such as “One China” and the Taiwan Relations Act.