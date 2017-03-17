Florida gov. takes case from anti-death penalty prosecutor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's governor has rebuked Orlando's top prosecutor and transferred from her authority a case involving the slaying of a police officer after she announced her opposition to the death penalty.

Signaling he wants the Jan. 9 killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton prosecuted as a capital case, Gov. Rick Scott transferred the first-degree murder case of suspect Markeith Loyd out of the office of State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

The case was assigned to another prosecutor.

Ayala's unusual stance surprised angered many, including her city's police chief. But the prosecutor said she concluded there was no evidence that executing criminals improves public safety or law enforcement.

Scott said Ayala "made it clear that she will not fight for justice." But civil rights advocates praised her.

