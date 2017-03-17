MOL proposes flexible six-day work week for trucking industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Employees working in the truck transport industry in Taiwan will have a six-day work week with only one day off, if a new amendment to the labor bill proposed by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) goes into effect.

The MOL announced plans on Friday of including the trucking industry under the "eight-week flexible working hour system” (8週彈性工時), which will legally allow employees in these industries to work for six consecutive days per week without overtime payment compensation.

In comparison, the controversial “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" (一例一休) which has been in effect since late 2016 requires employers to pay employees for overtime on their days off.

If effective, the trucking industry will become the first industry in 14 years in Taiwan to employ an “eight-week flexible work hour system,” which will affect an estimated 76,000 workers in the industry, based on 2015 statistics compiled by Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

The truck freight business comprises the largest group in Taiwan’s logistics industry in 2015, but had the lowest average monthly salary and longest working hours in the sector, according to MOTC statistics.

The monthly salary of truck freight workers averaged NT$33,468 compared to the industry mean of NT$48,490 in 2015, while trucking industry working hours including overtime peaked at 184 hours, compared to the average 175.3 hours in the logistics industry.

Changes are being made in the trucking industry’s labor hours because of seasonal peaks during holidays, such as Lunar New Year and Valentines Day, and lowered delivery demands throughout the year that require greater work schedule flexibility, said MOL.

Work hours for those in the trucking and freight industry will be capped at eight hours per day, and cannot exceed 48 hours per week, said MOL officials.

Workers can accumulate and schedule a maximum of 16 days of rest after working six-days per week for six weeks.

Employers need to grant workers eight days off per month, but the rest day can be flexibly scheduled, said MOL officials. Employers that do not abide to this regulation can be fined a maximum of NT$1 million (US$ 32,682).

The MOL will seek counsel and opinions from industry experts and scholars before arriving to a final decision.

The ministry also cautioned that employers need the consensus from labor unions and workers at labor meetings before implementing changes in their work schedule.

The newly proposed labor law amendment is “opening up a backdoor for employers,” said Tseng Yu-cheng (曾堉誠), the chairman of Logistics Workers' Rights Self-help Group (物流業勞動權益自救會).

A flexible eight hour per day six -day work week schedule is creating a heavier workload for logistics workers, since people might have to cover for colleagues on breaks, said Tseng.

He told Liberty Times about his experience working for 13-days in a row before the implementation of the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day."

"Why can't the freight industry be like everyone else and have two days of rest every week?" he added.

Other industries that implement the eight-week flexible work hour system include the postal service, manufacturing, tour buses, and retail.