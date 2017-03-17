Nearly 60% of Taiwanese working overseas are in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Nearly two thirds of Taiwanese working overseas were employed in China in 2015, according to statistics released by the government on Thursday.

According to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), 58 percent of all Taiwanese working abroad were based in China in 2015, which accounted for 420,000 Taiwanese citizens out of a total of 724,000 working overseas. The most recent statistics on Taiwanese working abroad.

The 2015 numbers represented a slight decline from 58.84 percent in 2014, or 427,000 Taiwanese workers, the DGBAS data showed.

The DGBAS said the slight drop in the number of Taiwanese working in China was in part due to the decline in foreign investment there due to the increasing cost of labor.

Economic growth in China in 2015 also dipped to 6.9 percent compared to 7.4 percent in 2014, which itself was a 24 year low. This downward trend in employment numbers of Taiwanese in China will likely continue for 2016 as China's GDP growth rate dropped again to 6.7 percent that year.

After China, the next largest most popular overseas destination for Taiwanese workers was Southeast Asia at 15.4 percent, or 111,000, which was a drop of 1.33 percent from the previous due rising hostility toward ethnic Chinese in parts of the region such as Vietnam. Riots broke out in Vietnam in 2014 which targeted Chinese and Taiwanese factories out of rage over a Chinese oil rig positioned in a disputed region of the South China Sea.

In third place was the U.S. at 12.74 percent or 92,000, which represented a 7.19 increase from 2014.

Of Taiwanese working abroad, 56.10 percent were male, 72.52 percent had a college degree or higher, and 84.69 percent were in the 25-59 age group. As for their length of stay overseas, 63.2 percent stayed in the country or region for 180 or more days.