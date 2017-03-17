Smith drives Australia past 400

RANCHI, India (AP) — Glenn Maxwell scored his maiden test hundred and Steve Smith continued to hold the fort as Australia reached 401-7 in its first innings at lunch on day two of the third cricket test against India.

At the break, Smith was unbeaten on 153 while Steve O'Keefe was 1 not out, with Maxwell having been dismissed for 104.

From Australia's overnight 299-4, it was literally a bat-breaking start to the day. Maxwell's willow broke in half off the first ball he faced from Umesh Yadav (2-94).

He regained his composure thereafter to score his maiden test hundred off 180 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. Maxwell became only the second Australian batsman after Shane Watson to score hundreds in all three formats.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja then ended his stay at the crease, as Maxwell was well caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha in the 102nd over of the innings.

Jadeja bowled an extensive spell in the morning session, going to lunch with 4-106 off 42 overs. He dismissed two other batsmen, Mathew Wade (37) and Pat Cummins (0) before lunch.

Wade put on 64 runs for the sixth wicket with Smith and took Australia close to 400 before also being caught behind. Two balls later, Jadeja also bowled Cummins as the pitch started offering more spice than on the first day.

Smith reached 150 off 315 deliveries, including 16 fours, and was the backbone as Australia built a formidable first innings total.

The skipper had struck his 18th test hundred on day one, and rescued the visitors from 140-4 after they won the toss.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli didn't take the field again, despite scans on Thursday night showing no major damage to his right shoulder, which he injured while fielding.

Australia won the series-opener at Pune by 333 runs, while India leveled with a 75-run win in Bangalore. In both matches, the pitch has played a significant role in the outcome.