Northwestern edges Vanderbilt for first NCAA win

Results from the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday:

WEST REGION

NORTHWESTERN 68, VANDERBILT 66

SALT LAKE CITY — Northwestern got its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory, 68-66 over Vanderbilt, after Commodores guard Matthew Fisher-Davis inexplicably grabbed Wildcats guard Bryant McIntosh on purpose, sending McIntosh to the free throw line for the go-ahead points with 15 seconds left.

Riley LaChance made a layup with 18 seconds remaining to put the ninth-seeded Commodores up by one after trailing by as many as 15.

But seconds after the in-bounds pass, Fisher-Davis reached out and grabbed McIntosh while he was in the backcourt. That put eighth-seeded Northwestern in the double bonus, and McIntosh went to the line and calmly swished the free throws with 15 seconds left.

LaChance missed a 3 on the next possession and eighth-seeded Northwestern (24-11) got another free throw.

FLORIDA STATE 86, FLORIDA GULF COAST 80

ORLANDO, Florida — Dwayne Bacon scored 25 points and Jonathan Isaac added 17 points and 10 rebounds to help the third-seeded Florida State Seminoles hold off No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast.

The Seminoles (26-8), making their first appearance since 2012 in the NCAAs, advanced in the West Region. The Eagles (26-8) saw their tournament hopes end in the first round for the second straight year.

ARIZONA 100, NORTH DAKOTA 82

SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points as No. 1-seeded Arizona cruised to victory over No. 15 North Dakota 100-82 in the first round of the NCAA's West Regional.

Arizona used a 13-1 run early in the first half to take 24-13 lead and never looked back. The Wildcats (31-4) led 53-37 at halftime thanks to a dominant 16-point half from Markkanen and a 61.1 shooting percentage in the first 20 minutes.

XAVIER 76, MARYLAND 65

ORLANDO, Florida — Trevon Bluiett scored 21 points and Sean O'Mara had 18 to help No. 11 seed Xavier upset sixth-seeded Maryland 76-65 during the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers move on in the West region, marking the third straight year they have advanced to the second round. Maryland, which has started three freshmen for much the season, lost in the first round for the first time since 1997.

NOTRE DAME 60, PRINCETON 58

BUFFALO, New York — Bonzie Colson scored 18 points and Notre Dame survived a first-round NCAA Tournament scare by pulling out a 60-58 win over Princeton.

The West Region's 12th-seeded Tigers had a chance to pull ahead on their final possession, but Devin Cannady missed an open 3-pointer just before the final horn. Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia pulled down the rebound and was fouled.

GONZAGA 66, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 46

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Mathews scored 16 points to help Gonzaga slowly pull away from South Dakota State for a 66-46 victory and avoid the first 1 vs. 16 upset in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackrabbits (18-17), champions of the Summit League, led for the first 17 minutes of Thursday's game in the West region and stayed in range for most of the game.

WEST VIRGINIA 86, BUCKNELL 80

BUFFALO, New York — Nathan Adrian had 12 points and 10 rebounds, leading West Virginia to an 86-80 win over Bucknell.

Tarik Phillip scored 16 points for the West Region's fourth-seeded Mountaineers, who struggled at times with the outside-shooting Bison. West Virginia (27-9) avoided a repeat of last year's first-round meltdown when the third-seeded Mountaineers lost to Stephen F. Austin.

SAINT MARY'S 85, VCU 77

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Australian center Jock Landale had 18 points and 13 rebounds as seventh-seeded Saint Mary's held on for an 85-77 victory over No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth.

The Gaels led most of the way, but had to fight to hold on after the VCU defensive pressure started to become too much in the second half.

Landale, from Melbourne, is one of seven Australians on the Saint Mary's roster. The Down Under connection began during Randy Bennett's first season in 2001-02 and has included NBA champions Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova.

SOUTH REGION

BUTLER 76, WINTHROP 64

MILWAUKEE — Avery Woodson scored 18 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers in his NCAA Tournament debut to lead Butler to a 76-64 win over Winthrop.

Woodson, a graduate transfer from Memphis, hit five 3s in the first half to help the fourth-seeded Bulldogs build a 14-point halftime lead.

A 12-2 run in the middle of the second half gave Butler a 60-43 lead with less than 8 minutes left.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 81, MINNESOTA 72

MILWAUKEE — Reggie Upshaw scored 19 points, Giddy Potts added 15 and Middle Tennessee State took down another Big Ten team in the NCAA Tournament, beating Minnesota 81-72.

Twelfth-seeded Middle Tennessee proved it was no one-year wonder after upsetting Michigan State as a No. 15 seed last March. The Blue Raiders (31-4) instead played like seasoned NCAA veterans in nullifying the Gophers' comeback attempt from a 17-point deficit.

EAST REGION

VILLANOVA 76, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 56

BUFFALO, New York — Donte DiVincenzo scored 21 points and NCAA Tournament top seed Villanova shook off a slow start in the East region with a 76-56 victory over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's.

The Wildcats (32-3) weren't themselves for much of the first half before they opened the second half with a 21-6 run to take the first step toward defending their championship. Villanova is trying to be the first back-to-back titlist since Florida in 2007.

VIRGINIA 76, UNC WILMINGTON 71

ORLANDO, Florida — London Perrantes scored 24 points, Marial Shayok added a career-high 23 off the bench and No. 5 seed Virginia rallied from 15 points down to beat 13th-seeded UNC Wilmington 76-71.

Perrantes scored 19 points in the second half as the Cavaliers (23-10) got their slow-paced offense going.

FLORIDA 80, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 65

ORLANDO, Florida — Devin Robinson tied his career-high with 24 points, Kasey Hill added 14 and No. 4 seed Florida used a second-half surge to beat 13th-seeded East Tennessee State 80-65.

Robinson, an NBA prospect who had been relatively quiet late in the season, scored his most points in nearly two months. He made 10 of 17 shots and chipped in seven rebounds.

WISCONSIN 84, VIRGINIA TECH 74

BUFFALO, New York — Bronson Koenig made a school record eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points and Nigel Hayes added 16 as NCAA Tournament-tested Wisconsin advanced in the East Region with an 84-74 victory.

The eighth-seeded Badgers (26-9) made all the big plays in the closing minutes to set up a meeting with top-seeded Villanova on Saturday.

MIDWEST REGION

PURDUE 80, VERMONT 70

MILWAUKEE — Vincent Edwards scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, and Purdue held off Vermont 80-70 on Thursday night for its first victory in the NCAA Tournament in five years.

Caleb Swanigan added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for the fourth-seeded Boilermakers (26-7), who were upset by Arkansas-Little Rock in double overtime in the first round of last year's tournament.

IOWA STATE 84, NEVADA 73

MILWAUKEE — Monte Morris had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Iowa State outlasted Nevada 84-73 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Deonte Burton added 14 points and eight rebounds as the fifth-seeded Cyclones won for the 10th time in their last 11 games. Iowa State (24-10) will try for its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years when it takes on No. 4 seed Purdue on Saturday.

