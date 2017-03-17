2 bombers attack security forces facility in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistan paramilitary official says two suicide bombers have attacked a training facility belonging to the Frontier Constabulary force in the northwest, triggering a shootout that left an officer and the attackers dead.

Liaquat Ali Khan, the commandant of the force, says the attackers sneaked into the training facility Friday morning to try to "cause maximum casualties." He said guards quickly responded and killed one of the attackers.

Khan said other attacker was killed when his jacket exploded when it has hit by gunfire.

He said two officers were wounded in the shootout, but are in stable condition at a hospital.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Militant have carried out numerous attacks in Pakistan over the last decade, killing thousands of people.