Setback for Australian ban on asylum seekers having phones

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has hit a legal setback in its bid to ban cell phones from immigration detention centers — a policy that critics argue would treat asylum seekers like criminals.

A judge on Friday rejected the government's submission that the Federal Court of Australia did not have jurisdiction to hear a challenge to the proposed ban.

The government has two weeks to decide whether it will appeal Justice Steven Rares' ruling. If there is no appeal, the Federal Court will hear a class-action suit by detainees who say a blanket ban on phones in all Australian immigration detention centers would be illegal.

The ban would affect hundreds of asylum seekers in detention on the Australian mainland and on the Australian territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean.