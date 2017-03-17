AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

In Guatemala, people searched for answers following a deadly fire at a youth shelter that put a spotlight on alleged failings in the country's child protective services. Three former child welfare officials who were responsible for overseeing the shelter where 40 girls died have been arrested.

Authorities in El Salvador say at least 30 people, most of them gang members, were killed in one of the Central American nation's bloodiest 24-hour spans this year. The wave of violence included a shootout between gangsters and private security guards that killed six at a market in the capital.

In Haiti, a bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 and injuring 17.

A transport strike snarled traffic in Brazil's biggest city of Sao Paulo, and demonstrators broke into the Finance Ministry in the capital as people protested across the country against proposed changes to work rules and pensions. Despite the disruptions, Sao Paulo Fashion Week continued after kicking off on Monday.

A group of 50 Spanish citizens serving drug sentences in Peru waited at a police base in Lima to be repatriated as part of an airlift brokered by the two governments. Peru is the world's second-largest cocaine producer, and much of the narcotics arriving in Europe passes through Spain, where traffickers prowl for recruits, offering a hefty sum to travel to Lima and bring back cocaine.

Venezuela got past Italy 4-3 on Monday night in Guadalajara and into the second round of the World Baseball Classic, to face the United States in the Pool F opener in San Diego.

