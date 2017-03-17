  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/17 12:47

In this Friday, March 10, 2017 photo, Marta Lidia Garcia, center, cries during the wake of her 17-year-old daughter Siona Hernandez, wh

In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 photo, a woman walks past a wooden tray stained with human blood near the scene where a shootout betw

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo published Monday, March 13, a La Santa Muerte devotee kisses a necklace adorned with miniature skulls durin

In this Monday, March 13, 2017 photo, a man walks past a bus that plowed into a street festival, killing at least 34 people, in Gonaive

In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 photo, protesters shatter the glass of a bank during a demonstration against federal government propo

In this Saturday, March 11, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Jose Altuve scores a run in the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game again

In this March 3, 2017 photo published March 15, a coca picker bandages his hands while harvesting coca leaves in Puerto Bello, in the s

In this Thursday, March 9, 2017 photo, cars race through the Zocalo, Mexico City's main square, during the first stage of the Rally Gua

In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 photo, refugee children sing for peace during an event to mark the 6th anniversary of the war in Syri

In this Wednesday, March 15, 2017 photo, relatives of prisoners wait to enter the Piedras Gordas II facility in Lima, Peru. A group of

In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017 photo, models parade on the catwalk wearing creations from the Gig Couture collection during Sao Paulo

In this Sunday, March 12, 2017 photo, Daniel Maturana sits next to his drawing of Charlie Chaplin in hopes of tips from pedestrians in

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean that were published in the last week.

In Guatemala, people searched for answers following a deadly fire at a youth shelter that put a spotlight on alleged failings in the country's child protective services. Three former child welfare officials who were responsible for overseeing the shelter where 40 girls died have been arrested.

Authorities in El Salvador say at least 30 people, most of them gang members, were killed in one of the Central American nation's bloodiest 24-hour spans this year. The wave of violence included a shootout between gangsters and private security guards that killed six at a market in the capital.

In Haiti, a bus plowed into people taking part in an early morning street festival in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 and injuring 17.

A transport strike snarled traffic in Brazil's biggest city of Sao Paulo, and demonstrators broke into the Finance Ministry in the capital as people protested across the country against proposed changes to work rules and pensions. Despite the disruptions, Sao Paulo Fashion Week continued after kicking off on Monday.

A group of 50 Spanish citizens serving drug sentences in Peru waited at a police base in Lima to be repatriated as part of an airlift brokered by the two governments. Peru is the world's second-largest cocaine producer, and much of the narcotics arriving in Europe passes through Spain, where traffickers prowl for recruits, offering a hefty sum to travel to Lima and bring back cocaine.

Venezuela got past Italy 4-3 on Monday night in Guadalajara and into the second round of the World Baseball Classic, to face the United States in the Pool F opener in San Diego.

