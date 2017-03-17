NTU ranks 24th in Times Asia University rankings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Times Higher Education magazine released the 2017 rankings of top 100 schools in Asia, nine Taiwanese universities were on the list, with National Taiwan University (NTU) at 24th.



NTU's ranking was the highest among the nine Taiwan universities, although it was nine notches lower than last year, when it placed the 15th in the 2016 Rankings. Lee Fang-jen, head of NTU's Office of Research Development, said the school's ranking had dropped although it obtained the same overall score as last year.



Apart from NTU, the institutions in Taiwan that were ranked among the best 100 universities in Asia this year were National Tsing Hua University (33rd), National Chiao Tung University (39th), National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (41st), National Cheng Kung University (47th), Taichung-based China Medical University (67th), National Taiwan Normal University (88th), Taipei Medical University (91st) and National Sun Yat-Sen University (99th).



The performance of the universities was measured using 13 indicators in five main categories -- teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income, which refers to a university's ability to reinforce industry with innovation, according to the magazine's website.



