Taiwanese-American federal judge blocks Trump travel ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Theodore Chuang, the second federal judge in the U.S. to halt President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, is the son of Taiwanese immigrants, according to a report by The Baltimore Sun.

Chuang, whose parents are from Taiwan, was nominated by former U.S. President Barack Obama to serve as a federal judge in September 2013.

"Chuang has a broad range of legal experience in all three branches of the federal government, and is the son of immigrants from Taiwan who came to America seeking freedom and a better life for their family," wrote Democratic Senator Ben Cardin in a statement when Chuang was confirmed in the Senate.

Aside for a brief stint with a large law firm in Washington, Chuang spent nearly his entire career working for the government starting out in the Justice Department's civil rights unit straight after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1994.

In 2009, he started to work for The Department of Homeland Security.

There was some controversy surrounding Chuang's appointment as a federal judge, with an influential Republican Senator accusing him taking a role in frustrating Congressional efforts to investigate the death of J. Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador in Benghazi, Libya, while serving on a special assignment at the State Department.

Theodore Chuang, the District Court judge of Greenbelt, Maryland. (Photo courtesy of Capal)

In the end, the Senate confirmed Chuang in a 53 to 42 vote on April 29, 2014, according to a report by Heavy.

The District Court judge of Greenbelt, Maryland filed an injunction against Trump's revised travel ban, stating it still was meant to discriminate against Muslims on Thursday.

Chuang blocked only parts of the executive order, unlike his predecessor Hawaii District Judge Derrick Watson, who filed a nationwide restraint order against Trump's travel ban just hours before it became effective.

He ruled that the proposed 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen had highly likely violated the Constitution and ordered a temporarily halt of enforcement of that portion of the order.

However, Chuang kept other parts of the order, including a 120-day halt of all refugee resettlement and a decreasing number of refugees allowed in the U.S. in 2017.

"The history of public statements continues to provide a convincing case that the purpose of the Second Executive Order remains the realization of the long-envisioned Muslim ban," Chuang wrote in the injunction.

"In this highly unique case," Chuang wrote, "the record provides strong indications that the national security purpose is not the primary purpose for the travel ban."