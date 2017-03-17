Israeli army says sirens wailed in West Bank's Jordan Valley

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says sirens have sounded in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank.

The military says it is checking into media reports that explosions were heard in the area.

It says sirens wailed in Jewish settlement communities in the Jordan Valley early Friday. It did not say whether the sirens were caused by projectiles or were a false alarm.

The Jordan Valley part of the West Bank borders Jordan. Israel captured it along with the rest of the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians demand the areas for a future state.