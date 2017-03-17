2017 Yangmingshan Flower Festival peaks this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 Yangmingshan Flower Festival is coming to a crescendo with a special concert on Sunday, March 19, after running since February 10 and featuring cherry blossoms, azaleas, camellias, peach blossoms, and rhododendrons, as well as light shows, parades, and eco tours.

Among the flowers reaching their peak this weekend include Japanese Showa cherry, rhododendron, and camellia. In addition to Japanese showa cherry, the park has also seen the blooming of Taiwan cherry (山櫻), double cherry (八重櫻), and somei-yoshino cherry (吉野櫻) trees.



Japanese Showa cherry tree in bloom. (Taipei City Government photo)

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. every evening during the festival, the numerous cherry blossom trees near the fountain inside Yangming park are illuminated.

Visitors to the festival can also buy potted plants and flowers from shops and greenhouses nearby and have afternoon tea at the Grass Mountain Chateau (蔣公草山行館), which provides a spectacular vista of Taipei.

The annual Yangmingshan Flower Festival is held in the first quarter of the year, though this year it was held two weeks later as the warm winter weather delayed the blooming of the flowers.



Rhododendrons (Yangmingshan Flower Festival Facebook page)

A first-ever parade led by local residents took place at 10 a.m. on March 4 from the Multistory Parking Lot of Yangmingshan National Park

On March 19, the last day of the festival, a concert will be held at the scout campground across from the Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot, according to Taipei City Government.

Eco and cultural tours to learn more about the history of the TFEC and Yangmingshan American Military Housing are also available. To register, please visit the official website of Yangmingshan Flower Festival (Chinese).



Camellia blossom (Yangmingshan Flower Festival Facebook page)

For those planning to visit the Yangmingshan Flower Festival, the city government reminds visitors that traffic control measures will take effect in the vicinity of the venue (including Yangming Park, Hushan Road, Zhongxing Road, and Yangjin Highway) during the event between February 10 and March 19.

To avoid possible hassles and traffic jams, the public is encouraged to take public transportation to the event venue on Yangmingshan.

Address:

Yangmingshan National Park (陽明山國家公園), 1-20 Zhuzihu Rd, Taipei City (台北市竹子湖路20-1號)

Map:

From March 24 to April 23, the Calla Lily Festival will be held in Zhuzizhu, Yangmingshan and will include ecological tours, flower picking, and concerts.