Trafficker says he met with the Honduran president's brother

NEW YORK (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker has testified in a New York courtroom he met with the brother of current Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to get the Central American country's government to pay its debts with a company that the trafficker's cartel also used to launder money.

Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, ex-leader of the cartel known the Cachiros, testified Thursday about Antonio "Tony" Hernandez in a pre-sentencing hearing for the son of retired Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa. Fabio Lobo — the son — has pleaded guilty to cocaine smuggling.

Rivera Maradiaga testified earlier he bribed both Lobos.

Honduras' government did not immediately respond to the latest allegation.

Rivera Maradiaga said Honduras' government owed money to Inrimar, a company it did business with that the Cachiros also used to launder money.