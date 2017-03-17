WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United's progress to the Europa League quarterfinals comes at a cost after Paul Pogba hobbles off with a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win over Rostov. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND

What to watch out for in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH SPOTLIGHT-MAN CITY

LONDON — Pep Guardiola was hired to take Manchester City to another level. Instead they have regressed under Guardiola, not only in the Champions League but also in the Premier League. By Rob Harris. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-MAGICAL MONACO

MONACO — Led by teen forward Kylian Mbappe, Monaco is winning widespread admiration for attacking football that has produced 126 goals this season. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-INTER MILAN

MILAN — Inter Milan's freescoring forwards are preparing to fire it into the Champions League. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Kristina Mladenovic outlasts Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open and breaks into the top 20 in the WTA rankings for the first time. By Beth Harris. SENTA: 420 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--AFRICAN ELECTION

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Issa Hayatou is voted out as president of the African soccer confederation after 29 years in charge, ending his tenure as FIFA senior vice president. By Elias Meseret. SENT: 840 words, photos.

RGU--IRELAND-ENGLAND

England's rugby players are heading to Dublin to achieve greatness: Back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations and a tier one record of 19 straight wins. They could hardly have picked a tougher place to do it. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 660 words, photo.

RGU--FRANCE-WALES

PARIS — A top-half finish in the Six Nations has been an elusive prize for France in recent years. For the first time in six years, though, the French can finish as high as second if they win at the Stade de France on Saturday. Not an easy task given who they will be dealing with: Wales, a team that has beaten the French five times in a row. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 610 words, photos.

RGU--SCOTLAND-ITALY

Vern Cotter applied to be Scotland rugby coach because he was tired of others making the Scots out to be a joke. The New Zealander will have the last laugh on Saturday. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 840 words, photo.



— GYM--USA Gymnastics-President Resigns — USA gymnastics president resigns amid abuse scandal. SENT: 870 words, photos.

