AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, March 17
thru 19, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.
thru 19, Orlando — golf, US PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational.
thru 20, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 2nd test.
thru 20, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd test.
thru 19, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.
thru 19, Aspen, Colorado — skiing, Alpine World Cup.
thru 19, Phoenix — golf, US LPGA Tour, Founders Cup.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Blues, Melbourne vs. Chiefs, Bulls vs. Sunwolves.
|SATURDAY, March 18
Europe — rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Wales, Ireland vs. England, Scotland vs. Italy.
Italy — cycling, Milan-San Remo.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Highlanders, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Queensland, Sharks vs. Kings, Jaguares vs. Cheetahs.
New York — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs for Golovkin's WBA-WBC-IBF-IBO middleweight titles; Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Gonzalez's WBC super flyweight title.
|SUNDAY, March 19
No new major events.
|MONDAY, March 20
No new major events.
|TUESDAY, Marc 21
thru April 2 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Miami Open.
|WEDNESDAY, March 22
thru 26, Austin, Texas — golf, WGC, Match Play.
|THURSDAY, March 23
thru 26, Carlsbad, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, Kia Classic.
thru 26, Puerto Rico — golf, US PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open.
|FRIDAY, March 24
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Western Force, Melbourne vs. New South Wales.
|SATURDAY, March 25
thru 29, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 3rd test.
thru 29, Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 4th test.
Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Bulls, ACT vs. Highlanders, Sunwolves vs. Stormers, Southern Kings vs. Lions, Cheetahs vs. Sharks, Jaguares vs. Queensland.
Potsdam, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Isaac Ekpo for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.
Manchester, England — boxing, Jorge Linares, vs. Anthony Crolla for Linares' WBA lightweight title.
|SUNDAY, March 26
Melbourne, Australia — auto racing, F1, Australian GP.
Doha, Qatar — motorcycling, MotoGP, Qatar GP.