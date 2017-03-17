AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, March 17

thru 19, Indian Wells, California — tennis, ATP-WTA, BNP Paribas Open.

thru 19, Orlando — golf, US PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational.

thru 20, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

thru 20, Ranchi, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 3rd test.

thru 19, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

thru 19, Aspen, Colorado — skiing, Alpine World Cup.

thru 19, Phoenix — golf, US LPGA Tour, Founders Cup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Blues, Melbourne vs. Chiefs, Bulls vs. Sunwolves.

SATURDAY, March 18

Europe — rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Wales, Ireland vs. England, Scotland vs. Italy.

Italy — cycling, Milan-San Remo.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Highlanders, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Queensland, Sharks vs. Kings, Jaguares vs. Cheetahs.

New York — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs for Golovkin's WBA-WBC-IBF-IBO middleweight titles; Roman Gonzalez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Gonzalez's WBC super flyweight title.

SUNDAY, March 19

No new major events.

MONDAY, March 20

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Marc 21

thru April 2 — tennis, ATP-WTA, Miami Open.

WEDNESDAY, March 22

thru 26, Austin, Texas — golf, WGC, Match Play.

THURSDAY, March 23

thru 26, Carlsbad, California — golf, US LPGA Tour, Kia Classic.

thru 26, Puerto Rico — golf, US PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open.

FRIDAY, March 24

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Western Force, Melbourne vs. New South Wales.

SATURDAY, March 25

thru 29, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. South Africa, 3rd test.

thru 29, Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Australia, 4th test.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Bulls, ACT vs. Highlanders, Sunwolves vs. Stormers, Southern Kings vs. Lions, Cheetahs vs. Sharks, Jaguares vs. Queensland.

Potsdam, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Isaac Ekpo for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.

Manchester, England — boxing, Jorge Linares, vs. Anthony Crolla for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

SUNDAY, March 26

Melbourne, Australia — auto racing, F1, Australian GP.

Doha, Qatar — motorcycling, MotoGP, Qatar GP.