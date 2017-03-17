Video: California officer grabs driver before fatal shooting

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A new video has surfaced showing police in Southern California fatally shooting a man after forcing him from his vehicle using blasts from a fire hose.

The 39-second video obtained Thursday by The Associated Press shows Michael Perez exit the driver's side window of a minivan after police in the city of Orange broke windows and used the hose to end a standoff late Sunday.

An officer grabbed Perez by the wrist and the two spun around. Other officers scream "knife." One bang is heard and then a second, louder one occurs three seconds later.

Police pulled over Perez for a broken tail light and grew concerned after he locked himself in the minivan with a gas can and lighter. They say one shot was fired after nonlethal efforts failed.