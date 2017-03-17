Central African Republic leader wants training for troops

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of Central Africa Republic is calling for additional training and equipment for the country's armed forces so troops can be deployed to deal with the conflict between among groups that is leading to loss of lives "and massive destruction."

President Faustin Archange Touadera told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the U.N. peacekeeping force is acting alone now because the country doesn't have enough trained troops "to participate in actions to establish peace, pacify the country, and protect civilians."

He said he is "worried" about the slow pace of training by a European Union mission and urged the council to help find faster training.

Central African Republic exploded into violence in late 2013 and Touadera was elected last year. But armed militias persist, threatening to undermine recent progress.