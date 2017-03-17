Police: USVI man pursues, rams into car that killed his dog

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Police in the U.S. Virgin Islands say they arrested a man accused of pursuing and ramming his car into another vehicle after it hit and killed his dog.

Authorities said both vehicles flipped over during Thursday's incident in St. Thomas.

Police said they charged the man with first-degree assault. They said he ran after the driver and three other passengers yelling obscenities and accusing them of killing his dog.

Police said the victim told officers that she hit a dog that suddenly ran across the street. The investigation is ongoing.