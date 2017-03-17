Mexico says killer crocodile captured in nature reserve

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have captured a nearly 11-foot (3.3-meter) crocodile that killed and apparently ate a man in a southern nature reserve.

A government statement says the male reptile was caught with a baited trap before dawn Thursday near where the attack took place.

Officials were relocating it to an environmental management site elsewhere in the state of Chiapas.

The attack took place Sunday when the victim and three friends went to fish in a swampy area of La Encrucijada reserve on the Pacific coast. The 18-year-old man was carried off by the crocodile, but his companions escaped.