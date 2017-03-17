Secret files of Brazil's military regime must be made public

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that secret files of the country's 1964-1985 military regime must be made available to the public.

The court said on its website Thursday that when it is requested the Supreme Military Tribunal must release documents and audio tapes of trials conducted in the 1970s of imprisoned government opponents.

The military tribunal has kept part of its files under wrap despite a similar ruling six years ago.

There was no immediate comment from the military court.