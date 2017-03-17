  1. Home
  2. World

Man exonerated for LA murder walks free after 32 years

By  Associated Press
2017/03/17 05:34

Andrew Wilson, left, exchanges a fist bump with his attorney Adam Grant at the start of a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wedn

Andrew Wilson, right, is congratulated by attorneys Laurie Levenson, left and Jacqui Rembis, center, during a hearing in Los Angeles Su

Andrew Wilson, right, is congratulated by attorney Jacqui Rembis during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, March 15,

Andrew Wilson, right, is congratulated by attorneys Laurie Levenson and Jacqui Rembis during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man whose murder conviction was tossed by a California judge is free after 32 years in prison.

Andrew Leander Wilson greeted well-wishers Thursday after walking out of a Los Angeles County jail.

A day earlier Judge Laura Priver ordered the 62-year-old released after prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial.

Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent, which fought for Wilson's release, pointed to numerous due-process violations.

Wilson maintained his innocence since his arrest in 1984 for the stabbing death of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson in Los Angeles.

His lawyers said Wilson will travel as soon as possible to St. Louis to visit his 96-year-old mother.