Mexico to diversify agriculture trade amid US uncertainty

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it is moving aggressively to diversify its agricultural imports and exports amid trade uncertainty with the United States.

Agriculture Secretary Jose Calzada Rovirosa says the Mexican government is carrying out a string of trade visits to Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. It's also meeting with U.S. partners to consolidate deals.

Calzada says the strategy is "to look for places to sell and look for countries to buy from to satisfy the demand of the Mexican people."

Calzada said Thursday at a news conference that the United States currently buys about 78 percent of Mexico's agricultural exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted on a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.