Biden: 'We have a hell of a lot of work to do'

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says there's a "hell of a lot of work to do" following the election of President Donald Trump.

The Democrat didn't mention the Republican commander in chief by name but cited access to affordable health care and the rights of transgender students as two examples of what he called the recent "change in the landscape."

Biden's remarks came after he accepted a humanitarian award Friday in New York City from HELP USA, a charity founded by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that focuses on homelessness and housing needs.

Biden also spoke about the need to fight domestic violence and sexual assault and to help those struggling with mental illness and housing instability.

Cuomo, a Democrat, introduced Biden, calling him a "true American hero."