Judges look into French candidate Fillon's fancy suits

By SYLVIE CORBET , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/17 03:56

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon sings the national anthem with his supporters during a campaign rally in Per

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon smiles as he prepares to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in Pertuis

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon, center, is surrounded by his supporters after delivering a speech during a

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon gestures as he delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Pertuis, souther

PARIS (AP) — A French justice official said judges who are looking into alleged fake jobs arranged by French presidential candidate Francois Fillon will extend their investigation to the expensive suits he received as a gift by an unidentified benefactor.

The official spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Five days ago, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper suggested a possible conflict of interest around the suits, which were bought at a pricey Parisian boutique, saying they were worth more than 48,000 euros ($52,000) over the past five years — including two suits worth 13,000 euros ($14,000) last month.

Fillon, a conservative, is facing charges for taxpayer-funded jobs his wife and children received but allegedly never performed.

He has vowed to keep campaigning for France's two-round, April-May presidential election.