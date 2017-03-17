Mexican cartels moving drug crops into Oaxaca state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's army is coming under fire from drug traffickers protecting opium poppy plantations as the cartels increasingly move production into the state of Oaxaca.

Oaxaca state is better known for its colonial capital, its beaches and its large impoverished Indian population, but its mountainous terrain favors opium production.

Gen. Alfonso Duarte Mujica says army patrols were fired at twice this week as they tried to cut down poppy plantations in western Oaxaca.

On Monday, an army helicopter searching for poppy fields was hit by gunfire from the ground, damaging the fuel tank. The chopper landed safely.

He says another army patrol was blocked from reaching poppy fields by a demonstration of Indian residents, mostly women and children. He says they were encouraged by the cartels.