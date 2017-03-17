Man accused of assault after Ohio officer shot in hip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Arraignment for a man accused of shooting an Ohio police officer who was searching for illegal drugs has been scheduled for Friday.

Police say 22-year-old Shawn Toney Jr., of Columbus, shot at police entering an apartment house to search for illegal drugs under a warrant Wednesday night. The officer returned fire, and the suspect dropped his weapon.

The officer was shot in the hip and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Toney also was treated for unspecified injuries he sustained as he was arrested. He's charged with assault of an officer. Court records listed no attorney for him.

During the exchange, a 61-year-old man also was shot in the leg. It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the gunfire that wounded him. He was treated and released.