California judge wants end to immigration arrests in courts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The chief justice of the California Supreme Court has asked federal agents to stop making immigration arrests in courthouses to protect residents' access to justice.

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye wrote to top federal officials Thursday that she's concerned that recent reports of immigration agents going to the courts to track down immigrants for arrest will affect the public's trust in the court system.

She says in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that courthouses should not be used as "bait" to enforce immigration laws.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement had no immediate comment on the letter.