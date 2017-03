Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a second straight week, posting new highs for the year.

Current avg Last week 52-week high 52-week low 30-year fixed 4.30 percent 4.21 percent 4.32 percent 3.41 percent 15-year fixed 3.50 percent 3.42 percent 3.55 percent 2.72 percent 5-year adjustable 3.28 percent 3.23 percent 3.33 percent 2.68 percent