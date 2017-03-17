September trial planned for Trey Songz if no plea agreement

DETROIT (AP) — A September trial is planned for singer Trey Songz if he can't reach a deal with prosecutors to reduce a felony assault charge stemming from a concert in Detroit.

Songz appeared Thursday via video in Wayne County Circuit Court. A trial is scheduled Sept. 12 and court conference is May 31.

Defense lawyer Charles Longstreet II tells The Detroit News there's a "50/50" chance of the case being resolved through a plea agreement for Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

The 32-year-old R&B artist was charged in December with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities say microphones and speakers were thrown from the Joe Louis Arena stage. A police sergeant was punched.

Police have said Songz became upset when told to end his performance.