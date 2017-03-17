BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, March 18, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-PAYING THE TAB

MasterCard's payment app Qkr plans an update that will let bar patrons open, manage and close their tabs, all without handing a credit card to a bartender.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Two Russian spies are among four suspects the Justice Department charged with orchestrating a massive data breach at Yahoo; Leaked pages from President Trump's 2005 taxes demonstrate how the wealthiest Americans — like Trump — would benefit from some of his tax proposals; Study finds student loan defaults rising.

QUICK FIX

Spring cleaning can be profitable as well as cathartic. While you can always donate or toss unwanted goods, selling them is another option to consider.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

Calculating your business travel deduction is about as pleasant as being stuck in a traffic jam. Some new smartphone apps are making it easier.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

The U.S. Small Business Administration is recruiting candidates for its 2017 Emerging Leaders Initiative, an executive-level training series targeting small businesses with high growth potential.

CENTERPIECE

Real estate investment trusts have suffered amid expectations for higher interest rates, which raises their borrowing costs. But careful investors may still find value in the sector.

MARKET PULSE

Goodyear has let the helium out of the last of its fabled fleet of blimps, but its flight program will continue; McDonald's is testing a mobile order-and-pay system before a national rollout; and Netflix has acquired the global rights to Orson Welles' last film and will finance its completion and restoration.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-TOP BOND MANAGERS

Lower and shakier returns are on the way for bond fund investors, but high-profile fund managers are urging their shareholders not to give up.

INSIDER Q&A-VIMEO

Vimeo's general counsel, Michael Cheah, spoke with The Associated Press about how the video sharing site sees a coming fight over a possible loosening of rules stopping internet providers from discriminating among their customers.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

