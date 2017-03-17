BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, March 17

TODAY

Tiffany & Co. reports its fourth quarter earnings. The Conference Board releases its index of leading indicators for February. Wall Street traders confront "Quadruple Witching Day," known for heavy volume.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Oracle shares notched their biggest gain in more than two years Thursday after the software maker's fiscal third-quarter profit blew past Wall Street analysts' projections.

CENTERPIECE

A risky Tenet

Tenet Healthcare's 2017 earnings target relies on achieving a spectacular rebound in the second half, a feat that Mizuho Securities analyst Sheryl Skolnick says is a risky bet.

STORY STOCKS

Oracle (ORCL)

KCG Holdings (KCG)

Johnson Controls (JCI)

GoPro (GPRO)

AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

Franklin Resources (BEN)

PerkinElmer (PKI)

Guess (GES)

FUND FOCUS

DFA International Value (DFIVX)

The fund looks for inexpensive, large companies and those with greater-than-average returns. Morningstar says investors "will likely be rewarded over the long-term" despite volatility.

