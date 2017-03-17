For US attorneys spared in purge, a lame-duck period begins

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Attorney for Connecticut Deirdre Daly had been clearing out her office and making tearful farewells when she learned she would be spared from President Donald Trump's administration's purge of Obama appointees.

She is among a small number of career prosecutors who were given more time to reach service anniversaries that are important for retirement benefits.

They now enter lame-duck periods in which experts say they can be just as effective but may not have as much latitude.

Daly will stay until October when she reaches 20 years. The U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, Richard Hartunian, has been allowed to stay through June to reach the 20-year mark.

Fifteen-year Justice Department veteran John Huber, the U.S. attorney for Utah, is staying on for four more months.