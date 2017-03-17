Alomar hired by MLB for youth development in Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar has been hired by Major League Baseball as a special consultant and tasked with focusing on youth development in Puerto Rico.

The 49-year-old, inducted to the Hall in 2011, is to serve as an ambassador at events and development initiatives on the island, including youth clinics and tournaments. MLB has been concerned about the drop in Puerto Rican big leaguers: the 17 on opening day last year were the most on opening day since 20 in 2011 but down from a record 53 during the 2001 season.

A member of Toronto's World Series championship teams in 1992 and '93, Alomar was a 12-time All-Star during a big league career that spanned 1988-2004 with San Diego, the Blue Jays, Baltimore, Cleveland, the New York Mets, the Chicago White Sox and Arizona.

He was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and his father, Sandy, and brother, Sandy Jr., also were major leaguers.