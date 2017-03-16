The Latest: NY City Hall says it was 'confident' amid probes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on prosecutors' announcement that state and federal investigations of Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges against him or others acting on his behalf (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A New York City Hall spokesman says it has always "been confident" that the actions of Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and his administration are "within the law."

Prosecutors said Thursday that state and federal probes of de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges for the mayor or others acting on his behalf.

City Hall press secretary Eric Phillips said in a statement that New Yorkers "deserve honest, progressive government" and "will always get it" while de Blasio is mayor.

___

10:20 a.m.

Prosecutors say state and federal probes of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges for the mayor or others acting on his behalf.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the facts were insufficient to successfully argue a provable violation of election laws. But he said the actions appear to be "contrary to the intent and spirit of the law."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim announced no charges against Mayor Bill de Blasio or others acting on his behalf.

Kim and Vance made the announcements Thursday.

Kim said federal prosecutors and the FBI had been investigating fundraising by and on behalf of the Democratic mayor for his 2013 election campaign and the 2014 state Senate effort.