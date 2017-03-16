Irish tourist was raped, strangled in Indian state of Goa

PANAJI, India (AP) — Indian police say a female Irish tourist whose body was found in the western beach state of Goa had been raped and strangled.

Police officer Umesh Gaonkar said an autopsy performed Thursday showed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

He said a suspect, a local criminal who was arrested Wednesday, would face rape and murder charges.

The body of the 28-year-old woman was found Tuesday by a farmer on an isolated beach near Canacona village.

The crime highlights persistent violence against women in India despite tougher laws against sexual assault imposed after the 2012 death of a young woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi.