Prosecutors: No charges to be filed against NYC mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say state and federal probes of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's fundraising will not result in criminal charges for the mayor or others acting on his behalf.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the facts were insufficient to successfully argue a provable violation of election laws. But he said the actions appear to be "contrary to the intent and spirit of the law."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim announced no charges against Mayor Bill de Blasio or others acting on his behalf.

Kim and Vance made the announcements Thursday.

Kim said federal prosecutors and the FBI had been investigating fundraising by and on behalf of the Democratic mayor for his 2013 election campaign and the 2014 state Senate effort.