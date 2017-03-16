|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|27 21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|66
|Tottenham
|27 16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|56
|Manchester City
|27 17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|56
|Liverpool
|28 16
|7
|5
|60
|35
|55
|Arsenal
|26 15
|5
|6
|55
|31
|50
|Manchester United
|26 13 10
|3
|39
|22
|49
|Everton
|28 13
|8
|7
|47
|30
|47
|West Bromwich Albion 28 11
|7 10
|36
|37
|40
|Stoke
|28
|9
|9 10
|32
|40
|36
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6 11
|32
|34
|33
|West Ham
|28
|9
|6 13
|38
|49
|33
|Burnley
|28
|9
|4 15
|31
|42
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|7 12
|33
|47
|31
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|6 14
|40
|54
|30
|Leicester
|27
|7
|6 14
|30
|45
|27
|Swansea
|28
|8
|3 17
|36
|61
|27
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|4 16
|35
|46
|25
|Hull
|28
|6
|6 16
|26
|54
|24
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|30
|22
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|4 18
|24
|50
|19
|Saturday, March 18
Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1230 GMT
Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Bournemouth 1730 GMT
|Sunday, March 19
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough 1200 GMT
Southampton vs. Tottenham 1415 GMT
Liverpool vs. Manchester City 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|37 24
|5
|8
|70
|32
|77
|Brighton
|37 23
|8
|6
|63
|31
|77
|Huddersfield
|36 22
|5
|9
|47
|39
|71
|Leeds
|37 20
|6 11
|50
|36
|66
|Reading
|37 19
|7 11
|49
|49
|64
|Sheffield Wednesday 37 18
|8 11
|48
|37
|62
|Fulham
|37 16 13
|8
|65
|44
|61
|Preston
|37 15 11 11
|51
|45
|56
|Norwich
|37 15
|9 13
|63
|56
|54
|Derby
|37 14 10 13
|39
|36
|52
|Barnsley
|37 14
|9 14
|55
|53
|51
|Aston Villa
|37 12 12 13
|37
|39
|48
|Cardiff
|37 13
|9 15
|50
|53
|48
|Brentford
|37 13
|8 16
|55
|54
|47
|Queens Park Rangers 37 13
|8 16
|41
|50
|47
|Ipswich
|37 10 15 12
|37
|44
|45
|Birmingham
|37 11 11 15
|38
|54
|44
|Wolverhampton
|36 11
|9 16
|43
|47
|42
|Burton Albion
|37 10 11 16
|36
|48
|41
|Nottingham Forest
|37 11
|7 19
|51
|62
|40
|Blackburn
|37
|9 12 16
|44
|55
|39
|Bristol City
|37 10
|8 19
|46
|53
|38
|Wigan
|37
|8 10 19
|31
|42
|34
|Rotherham
|37
|4
|5 28
|32
|82
|17
|Tuesday, March 14
Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1
Blackburn 2, Fulham 2
|Friday, March 17
Huddersfield vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 18
Preston vs. Blackburn 1300 GMT
Derby vs. Nottingham Forest 1300 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Leeds 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|37 22
|9
|6
|71
|42
|75
|Fleetwood Town
|37 19 10
|8
|55
|36
|67
|Bolton
|36 19
|9
|8
|54
|31
|66
|Scunthorpe
|38 18 10 10
|65
|44
|64
|Bradford
|38 15 18
|5
|50
|35
|63
|Millwall
|35 16 10
|9
|50
|41
|58
|Southend
|37 15 12 10
|55
|45
|57
|Bristol Rovers
|38 14 12 12
|56
|57
|54
|Walsall
|38 13 14 11
|45
|46
|53
|Oxford United
|36 15
|7 14
|47
|41
|52
|Peterborough
|38 14
|9 15
|53
|53
|51
|AFC Wimbledon
|37 12 14 11
|49
|46
|50
|Rochdale
|35 14
|8 13
|51
|50
|50
|Northampton
|38 14
|7 17
|56
|61
|49
|Charlton
|38 10 17 11
|48
|44
|47
|Gillingham
|38 11 12 15
|50
|63
|45
|Milton Keynes Dons 37 11 11 15
|47
|49
|44
|Bury
|38 12
|8 18
|57
|64
|44
|Shrewsbury
|37 11 10 16
|40
|51
|43
|Oldham
|38 10 13 15
|25
|37
|43
|Port Vale
|35
|9 11 15
|39
|56
|38
|Swindon
|38
|9
|9 20
|39
|57
|36
|Chesterfield
|38
|8
|9 21
|36
|61
|33
|Coventry
|37
|5 11 21
|30
|58
|26
|Tuesday, March 14
Rochdale 1, Scunthorpe 2
Port Vale 1, Northampton 2
Milton Keynes Dons 0, AFC Wimbledon 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0
Bolton 4, Gillingham 0
Southend 2, Coventry 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Bury 3
Oxford United 1, Oldham 2
Peterborough 3, Chesterfield 3
Bradford 1, Charlton 1
Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2
|Friday, March 17
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT
|Saturday, March 18
Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 21
Port Vale vs. Coventry 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|37 22
|9
|6
|71
|43
|75
|Plymouth
|37 21
|6 10
|57
|40
|69
|Portsmouth
|37 19
|8 10
|59
|31
|65
|Carlisle
|37 15 14
|8
|56
|54
|59
|Luton Town
|36 15 13
|8
|53
|33
|58
|Stevenage
|37 18
|4 15
|61
|52
|58
|Exeter
|37 17
|6 14
|59
|43
|57
|Blackpool
|37 13 15
|9
|56
|38
|54
|Colchester
|37 15
|9 13
|53
|48
|54
|Mansfield Town
|37 13 13 11
|43
|42
|52
|Wycombe
|37 14 10 13
|45
|46
|52
|Cambridge United
|36 14
|8 14
|47
|42
|50
|Grimsby Town
|37 14
|8 15
|44
|46
|50
|Barnet
|37 11 15 11
|47
|51
|48
|Morecambe
|36 13
|7 16
|44
|55
|46
|Accrington Stanley 35 11 11 13
|44
|46
|44
|Yeovil
|37 10 14 13
|38
|47
|44
|Crawley Town
|37 12
|8 17
|43
|59
|44
|Crewe
|37 10 12 15
|41
|54
|42
|Hartlepool
|37 10 11 16
|48
|61
|41
|Notts County
|37 11
|7 19
|41
|65
|40
|Cheltenham
|37
|9 12 16
|38
|51
|39
|Newport County
|36
|7 11 18
|40
|58
|32
|Leyton Orient
|37
|9
|5 23
|40
|63
|32
|Tuesday, March 14
Newport County 1, Morecambe 0
Cheltenham 0, Exeter 3
Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0
Luton Town 0, Carlisle 0
Leyton Orient 0, Accrington Stanley 5
Mansfield Town 0, Colchester 2
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1
Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0
Grimsby Town 0, Portsmouth 4
Notts County 1, Doncaster 3
Stevenage 0, Blackpool 1
|Wednesday, March 15
Yeovil 2, Barnet 2
|Saturday, March 18
Blackpool vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT
|Sunday, March 19
Barnet vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 21
Luton Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT