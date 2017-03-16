  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/16 06:40
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56
Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55
Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47
West Bromwich Albion 28 11 7 10 36 37 40
Stoke 28 9 9 10 32 40 36
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
West Ham 28 9 6 13 38 49 33
Burnley 28 9 4 15 31 42 31
Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30
Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27
Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
Hull 28 6 6 16 26 54 24
Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
Saturday, March 18

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion 1230 GMT

Watford vs. Crystal Palace 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Bournemouth 1730 GMT

Sunday, March 19

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough 1200 GMT

Southampton vs. Tottenham 1415 GMT

Liverpool vs. Manchester City 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 37 24 5 8 70 32 77
Brighton 37 23 8 6 63 31 77
Huddersfield 36 22 5 9 47 39 71
Leeds 37 20 6 11 50 36 66
Reading 37 19 7 11 49 49 64
Sheffield Wednesday 37 18 8 11 48 37 62
Fulham 37 16 13 8 65 44 61
Preston 37 15 11 11 51 45 56
Norwich 37 15 9 13 63 56 54
Derby 37 14 10 13 39 36 52
Barnsley 37 14 9 14 55 53 51
Aston Villa 37 12 12 13 37 39 48
Cardiff 37 13 9 15 50 53 48
Brentford 37 13 8 16 55 54 47
Queens Park Rangers 37 13 8 16 41 50 47
Ipswich 37 10 15 12 37 44 45
Birmingham 37 11 11 15 38 54 44
Wolverhampton 36 11 9 16 43 47 42
Burton Albion 37 10 11 16 36 48 41
Nottingham Forest 37 11 7 19 51 62 40
Blackburn 37 9 12 16 44 55 39
Bristol City 37 10 8 19 46 53 38
Wigan 37 8 10 19 31 42 34
Rotherham 37 4 5 28 32 82 17
Tuesday, March 14

Wolverhampton 2, Brentford 1

Blackburn 2, Fulham 2

Friday, March 17

Huddersfield vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 18

Preston vs. Blackburn 1300 GMT

Derby vs. Nottingham Forest 1300 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Queens Park Rangers 1500 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Leeds 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 37 22 9 6 71 42 75
Fleetwood Town 37 19 10 8 55 36 67
Bolton 36 19 9 8 54 31 66
Scunthorpe 38 18 10 10 65 44 64
Bradford 38 15 18 5 50 35 63
Millwall 35 16 10 9 50 41 58
Southend 37 15 12 10 55 45 57
Bristol Rovers 38 14 12 12 56 57 54
Walsall 38 13 14 11 45 46 53
Oxford United 36 15 7 14 47 41 52
Peterborough 38 14 9 15 53 53 51
AFC Wimbledon 37 12 14 11 49 46 50
Rochdale 35 14 8 13 51 50 50
Northampton 38 14 7 17 56 61 49
Charlton 38 10 17 11 48 44 47
Gillingham 38 11 12 15 50 63 45
Milton Keynes Dons 37 11 11 15 47 49 44
Bury 38 12 8 18 57 64 44
Shrewsbury 37 11 10 16 40 51 43
Oldham 38 10 13 15 25 37 43
Port Vale 35 9 11 15 39 56 38
Swindon 38 9 9 20 39 57 36
Chesterfield 38 8 9 21 36 61 33
Coventry 37 5 11 21 30 58 26
Tuesday, March 14

Rochdale 1, Scunthorpe 2

Port Vale 1, Northampton 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, AFC Wimbledon 2

Fleetwood Town 1, Walsall 0

Bolton 4, Gillingham 0

Southend 2, Coventry 0

Bristol Rovers 0, Bury 3

Oxford United 1, Oldham 2

Peterborough 3, Chesterfield 3

Bradford 1, Charlton 1

Sheffield United 4, Swindon 2

Friday, March 17

Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 18

Scunthorpe vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Port Vale vs. Coventry 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 37 22 9 6 71 43 75
Plymouth 37 21 6 10 57 40 69
Portsmouth 37 19 8 10 59 31 65
Carlisle 37 15 14 8 56 54 59
Luton Town 36 15 13 8 53 33 58
Stevenage 37 18 4 15 61 52 58
Exeter 37 17 6 14 59 43 57
Blackpool 37 13 15 9 56 38 54
Colchester 37 15 9 13 53 48 54
Mansfield Town 37 13 13 11 43 42 52
Wycombe 37 14 10 13 45 46 52
Cambridge United 36 14 8 14 47 42 50
Grimsby Town 37 14 8 15 44 46 50
Barnet 37 11 15 11 47 51 48
Morecambe 36 13 7 16 44 55 46
Accrington Stanley 35 11 11 13 44 46 44
Yeovil 37 10 14 13 38 47 44
Crawley Town 37 12 8 17 43 59 44
Crewe 37 10 12 15 41 54 42
Hartlepool 37 10 11 16 48 61 41
Notts County 37 11 7 19 41 65 40
Cheltenham 37 9 12 16 38 51 39
Newport County 36 7 11 18 40 58 32
Leyton Orient 37 9 5 23 40 63 32
Tuesday, March 14

Newport County 1, Morecambe 0

Cheltenham 0, Exeter 3

Hartlepool 1, Cambridge United 0

Luton Town 0, Carlisle 0

Leyton Orient 0, Accrington Stanley 5

Mansfield Town 0, Colchester 2

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1

Crewe 3, Crawley Town 0

Grimsby Town 0, Portsmouth 4

Notts County 1, Doncaster 3

Stevenage 0, Blackpool 1

Wednesday, March 15

Yeovil 2, Barnet 2

Saturday, March 18

Blackpool vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Hartlepool 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT

Sunday, March 19

Barnet vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Luton Town vs. Newport County 1945 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT