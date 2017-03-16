Woman sentenced in theft of weapons from Army Reserve center

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A woman is headed to prison for her role in the theft of 16 weapons from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The U.S attorney's office says 27-year-old Ashley Bigsbee was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to almost two years behind bars.

Bigsbee, of Dorchester, pleaded guilty in December to charges including conspiracy to possess and sell stolen weapons and aiding and abetting the sale of stolen firearms.

Authorities say Bigsbee and another person helped sell some of the six assault rifles and 10 handguns stolen from the Lincoln W. Stoddard U.S. Army Reserve Center in November 2015.

Bigsbee's attorney had recommended that she enter drug treatment and be sentenced to time served of 7 ½ months, arguing that her two co-defendants were the main perpetrators.