German finance chief rejects protectionism before US meeting

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's finance minister is denouncing trade protectionism ahead of a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and a summit where global finance officials are expected to tussle over how strongly to support free trade.

Wolfgang Schaeuble said during a speech in Frankfurt, Germany, that "protectionism and nationalism are never the right answers."

He said that countries were "more connected and dependent on each other that at any other point in history... We cannot turn back the clock and reverse globalization... but we can shape it."

Schaeuble's meeting with Mnuchin comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration criticized Germany's trade surplus. Members of the Group of 20 countries will debate whether to confirm their rejection of trade barriers when they meet Friday and Saturday in southern Germany.