89-year-old woman found dead in snow outside house in storm

OTISCO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in central New York say an 89-year-old woman was found dead in the snow outside her house during this week's big storm.

Police say a private snowplow contractor was shoveling around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the woman's home in Otisco, 10 miles south of Syracuse, when he found her by her front door. Investigators say the woman likely slipped and fell or suffered a medical emergency as she walked outside.

Authorities say it's not known how long she had been outside.

Police haven't released the woman's name.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the woman's cause of death.

Tuesday's storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the Syracuse area.