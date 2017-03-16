Taiwan launches Anti-Money Laundering Office to improve supervision

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwan government launched a new agency to tackle money laundering and to maintain financial order and security. Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said at the new office opening ceremony Thursday that the agency is designed to improve the government's anti-money laundering supervision and to coordinate policies to meet various challenges from growing international terrorist activities to drug trafficking.

The Anti-Money Laundering Office is created under the Executive Yuan and will be composed of professionals from different fields in both the public and private sectors. More professionals will be recruited to help the government incorporate new technology to combat criminal activities.

The office has the mission to beef up the money laundering prevention works in line with international standards prior to the launch of the third round of the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) mutual evaluation, hoping eventually to set up a new model for anti-money laundering compliance, the premier said.

Aside from the short-term goal of passing the APG mutual evaluation, the agency is tasked to promote knowledge sharing and capacity building in areas of anti-money laundering, further helping the country build a sound financial system to boost massive economic activities and to become an international financial hub.

Lin added that the anti-money laundering rules will not become a burden on the financial services and local business activities but a catalyst to boost the economy thanks to a more transparent and orderly financial environment.