Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 16, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SW;18;74%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;30;24;A morning shower;31;22;NNE;23;47%;52%;7

Aleppo, Syria;14;5;A little p.m. rain;13;6;SSE;12;79%;83%;5

Algiers, Algeria;16;10;Nice with sunshine;19;12;ESE;14;52%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;16;6;Cooler;10;7;WSW;27;68%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;-7;-15;Mostly sunny;-7;-16;N;9;54%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;21;8;Partly sunny;19;7;N;11;54%;19%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;-5;-20;Turning sunny, cold;-8;-23;E;13;89%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;26;19;Low clouds breaking;27;16;SSE;20;63%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;NNE;12;57%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;21;15;Partly sunny;22;16;SSE;10;65%;10%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;21;8;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;ESE;8;45%;4%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;9;69%;58%;9

Bangalore, India;31;20;More sun than clouds;31;20;SSE;7;50%;10%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;17;73%;66%;10

Barcelona, Spain;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;WSW;23;66%;0%;5

Beijing, China;17;6;Cloudy and mild;17;5;NW;8;40%;10%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;SSE;7;52%;17%;4

Berlin, Germany;14;6;A few showers;11;4;SW;18;72%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;19;9;A little rain;19;9;ESE;9;77%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;30;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;18;WSW;13;61%;78%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;13;3;Increasing clouds;18;6;WNW;16;54%;36%;3

Brussels, Belgium;18;7;Cooler;10;7;WSW;16;65%;81%;2

Bucharest, Romania;11;1;Spotty showers;10;1;SSW;7;61%;60%;4

Budapest, Hungary;15;1;Mostly sunny;14;6;W;12;56%;33%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NE;9;58%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;26;19;Cloudy and warmer;32;18;NW;10;37%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;5;SSW;8;43%;3%;6

Cairo, Egypt;22;12;Mostly cloudy;25;16;ENE;15;35%;27%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;24;13;Decreasing clouds;22;16;NNW;12;74%;41%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;28;20;Partial sunshine;27;19;ENE;5;59%;28%;11

Chennai, India;33;25;An afternoon shower;35;26;SSE;11;62%;51%;11

Chicago, United States;3;1;Rain, mainly early;8;2;WNW;19;78%;71%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;S;10;69%;44%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;11;5;Spotty showers;7;2;SSW;23;67%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Mostly sunny, windy;25;19;N;37;79%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;23;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;18;S;21;59%;24%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;9;87%;61%;5

Delhi, India;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;NNW;14;45%;0%;9

Denver, United States;23;6;Clouds and sun, mild;20;5;SW;10;33%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;30;16;A shower in the p.m.;34;19;S;10;43%;73%;10

Dili, East Timor;32;24;Couple of t-storms;30;23;SSW;7;75%;82%;6

Dublin, Ireland;11;4;A little rain;10;10;W;38;84%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;14;5;Increasing clouds;19;8;NNE;13;33%;57%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;17;14;A shower or t-storm;17;14;E;37;77%;74%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;22;20;A t-storm in spots;24;22;SE;11;94%;65%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;28;12;A stray t-shower;25;14;SE;12;61%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;22;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;18;ENE;23;41%;4%;9

Helsinki, Finland;6;0;Spotty showers;5;0;SW;31;88%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ESE;17;73%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;23;18;Areas of low clouds;23;19;E;17;78%;66%;5

Honolulu, United States;28;21;Partly sunny;27;20;NNE;16;55%;20%;10

Hyderabad, India;34;21;Hazy sun;33;21;S;10;46%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;23;11;Mostly sunny;26;11;NNW;16;43%;25%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;8;4;Chilly with rain;8;3;W;17;78%;68%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;32;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;NNE;10;76%;91%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;29;22;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;N;15;47%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;28;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;NW;8;55%;28%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;13;3;Increasing clouds;16;4;NE;11;28%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;23;W;19;50%;3%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;21;9;Afternoon showers;19;8;SSE;9;71%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;34;20;Warm with some sun;38;22;NNW;16;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;7;0;A shower;8;0;S;10;68%;56%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;NE;12;71%;79%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;W;7;66%;70%;8

Kolkata, India;32;19;Partly sunny;33;21;SSW;12;51%;41%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;NNE;7;72%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;11;5;A t-storm in spots;11;5;E;12;83%;65%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;SSW;9;64%;41%;11

Lima, Peru;29;23;Clearing and nice;28;23;SSE;11;66%;41%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;20;11;Partly sunny;19;10;NNE;12;58%;13%;5

London, United Kingdom;13;4;Showers around;11;9;WSW;25;61%;86%;3

Los Angeles, United States;26;14;Fog, then some sun;27;14;SE;8;57%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;SW;11;69%;66%;7

Madrid, Spain;20;3;Sunny and pleasant;20;3;E;9;38%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;8;72%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;29;23;Downpours;29;23;SE;11;81%;89%;7

Manila, Philippines;31;23;Partly sunny;32;24;E;13;55%;34%;9

Melbourne, Australia;26;15;Mostly sunny;23;12;SE;22;50%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;21;8;A t-storm in spots;23;8;NE;9;36%;64%;13

Miami, United States;21;15;Partly sunny;23;18;ENE;19;51%;23%;5

Minsk, Belarus;5;-3;Clouds and sun;8;1;S;11;67%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;38;25;Mostly sunny, nice;33;26;ESE;17;58%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;20;15;Areas of low clouds;20;12;SE;16;53%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;-5;-12;Sunny and cold;-4;-14;W;2;67%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;5;-2;Increasing clouds;6;-1;SSW;6;69%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;34;24;Hazy sun;34;24;NW;11;54%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;30;14;A passing shower;30;14;NE;13;42%;58%;11

New York, United States;1;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-2;SW;22;45%;62%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;16;5;Cloudy with a shower;16;7;W;10;58%;42%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;-5;-19;Plenty of sun;-5;-20;N;7;76%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;10;1;Partly sunny;12;1;ENE;10;51%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;7;1;Clouds and sun, mild;9;-1;WNW;20;47%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;-6;-17;Sunny, but cold;-4;-15;E;12;60%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;A shower or two;31;26;E;14;72%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;20;59%;34%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;12;74%;69%;10

Paris, France;20;6;Cooler;13;7;WSW;13;68%;64%;2

Perth, Australia;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;WSW;16;63%;17%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;S;11;71%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;10;70%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;21;A shower or two;32;21;N;8;51%;74%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;14;3;Showers around;16;4;WSW;17;57%;90%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;14;-5;Partly sunny;15;-2;SSW;8;52%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;20;9;Periods of rain;18;9;WSW;16;78%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;17;10;Decreasing clouds;19;10;SSW;10;78%;32%;5

Recife, Brazil;30;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;10;74%;63%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;3;-4;Clouding up, chilly;0;-1;E;16;45%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;6;-1;Spotty showers;6;0;SW;21;86%;90%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;31;23;Some sun;33;24;NW;10;61%;48%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;24;18;A shower in spots;24;16;ENE;13;28%;43%;10

Rome, Italy;20;3;Sunny and pleasant;20;6;SSW;10;62%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;4;-1;A little rain;4;1;SSW;20;72%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;18;9;Partly sunny;19;11;WSW;10;65%;25%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;ENE;20;50%;12%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;29;23;Partly sunny;28;24;E;16;67%;41%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;19;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;N;13;54%;13%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;27;10;Increasing clouds;26;11;SSW;8;27%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;30;11;Sunshine and nice;30;11;S;6;42%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;29;21;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;NNE;10;71%;73%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;NE;13;41%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;11;5;Afternoon rain;10;7;ESE;9;81%;94%;2

Seoul, South Korea;13;-3;Partly sunny;15;0;WSW;6;44%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;12;7;Mostly cloudy;14;10;ESE;15;50%;55%;5

Singapore, Singapore;35;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;5;77%;61%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;11;3;A shower in spots;11;-1;SW;16;56%;40%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;19;67%;70%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;7;4;Partly sunny;8;0;W;21;54%;12%;2

Sydney, Australia;27;21;A shower or t-storm;23;20;SSE;41;77%;91%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;20;16;Low clouds;20;17;E;20;80%;41%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;5;-1;Spotty showers;5;0;SSW;25;90%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;14;6;Mostly sunny;17;6;NNE;10;48%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;11;2;Partly sunny;14;3;ENE;14;46%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;20;9;A shower in places;16;6;NNW;12;30%;41%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;18;10;Cloudy;19;14;ENE;12;54%;28%;4

Tirana, Albania;19;5;Sunny and nice;21;5;SE;10;41%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;12;3;A shower in spots;13;4;NW;13;42%;42%;5

Toronto, Canada;1;-8;Inc. clouds;2;-2;E;11;65%;45%;4

Tripoli, Libya;18;13;A shower in spots;18;10;NNW;21;58%;41%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;17;9;Abundant sunshine;19;8;SW;10;60%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;7;-12;Colder;1;-11;NNE;10;56%;48%;4

Vancouver, Canada;8;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;5;ENE;9;60%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;16;3;Showers around;19;7;NW;13;50%;70%;3

Vientiane, Laos;32;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;22;E;10;70%;79%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;6;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;W;22;61%;70%;2

Warsaw, Poland;8;-1;Showers around;12;2;W;18;66%;84%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;18;14;Sunny and breezy;19;14;N;33;73%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;36;19;Sunny and very warm;36;18;WSW;10;44%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;9;-3;Partly sunny;9;-2;ENE;4;59%;30%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius