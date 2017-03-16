Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SW;11;74%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;87;75;A morning shower;88;72;NNE;15;47%;52%;7

Aleppo, Syria;58;42;A little p.m. rain;55;42;SSE;7;79%;83%;5

Algiers, Algeria;61;50;Nice with sunshine;66;54;ESE;8;52%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;61;43;Cooler;49;44;WSW;17;68%;81%;3

Anchorage, United States;20;5;Mostly sunny;20;3;N;6;54%;7%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;71;47;Partly sunny;66;44;N;7;54%;19%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;23;-4;Turning sunny, cold;17;-10;E;8;89%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;78;66;Low clouds breaking;80;61;SSE;13;63%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;61;42;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;NNE;7;57%;3%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;70;59;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;6;65%;10%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;69;47;Sunny and beautiful;72;54;ESE;5;45%;4%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;89;74;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ENE;5;69%;58%;9

Bangalore, India;89;68;More sun than clouds;88;68;SSE;4;50%;10%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;94;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SSE;11;73%;66%;10

Barcelona, Spain;63;50;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;WSW;14;66%;0%;5

Beijing, China;63;43;Cloudy and mild;63;41;NW;5;40%;10%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;56;41;SSE;4;52%;17%;4

Berlin, Germany;57;43;A few showers;51;40;SW;11;72%;89%;1

Bogota, Colombia;67;48;A little rain;66;49;ESE;5;77%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;85;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;64;WSW;8;61%;78%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;55;37;Increasing clouds;64;42;WNW;10;54%;36%;3

Brussels, Belgium;64;45;Cooler;51;44;WSW;10;65%;81%;2

Bucharest, Romania;52;34;Spotty showers;51;33;SSW;4;61%;60%;4

Budapest, Hungary;58;34;Mostly sunny;57;43;W;8;56%;33%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;69;53;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;NE;6;58%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;80;66;Cloudy and warmer;90;64;NW;6;37%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;56;38;Mostly sunny;59;41;SSW;5;43%;3%;6

Cairo, Egypt;71;53;Mostly cloudy;77;62;ENE;9;35%;27%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;74;56;Decreasing clouds;72;61;NNW;8;74%;41%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;82;67;Partial sunshine;81;66;ENE;3;59%;28%;11

Chennai, India;92;76;An afternoon shower;95;79;SSE;7;62%;51%;11

Chicago, United States;38;33;Rain, mainly early;47;35;WNW;12;78%;71%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;74;Partly sunny;89;76;S;7;69%;44%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;51;40;Spotty showers;45;36;SSW;15;67%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;77;67;Mostly sunny, windy;77;65;N;23;79%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;73;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;65;S;13;59%;24%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;90;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SW;6;87%;61%;5

Delhi, India;84;59;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;NNW;9;45%;0%;9

Denver, United States;74;42;Clouds and sun, mild;68;40;SW;6;33%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;86;60;A shower in the p.m.;93;66;S;6;43%;73%;10

Dili, East Timor;89;75;Couple of t-storms;85;73;SSW;4;75%;82%;6

Dublin, Ireland;52;39;A little rain;51;50;W;23;84%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;57;42;Increasing clouds;66;46;NNE;8;33%;57%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;62;57;A shower or t-storm;63;58;E;23;77%;74%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;72;69;A t-storm in spots;75;71;SE;7;94%;65%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;83;54;A stray t-shower;78;56;SE;8;61%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;72;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;65;ENE;14;41%;4%;9

Helsinki, Finland;43;32;Spotty showers;41;32;SW;19;88%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;90;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ESE;11;73%;66%;9

Hong Kong, China;73;64;Areas of low clouds;74;65;E;11;78%;66%;5

Honolulu, United States;83;69;Partly sunny;81;67;NNE;10;55%;20%;10

Hyderabad, India;92;69;Hazy sun;91;70;S;6;46%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;74;52;Mostly sunny;78;53;NNW;10;43%;25%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;47;39;Chilly with rain;46;38;W;11;78%;68%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;90;77;A couple of t-storms;90;77;NNE;6;76%;91%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;85;71;Sunny and beautiful;86;69;N;9;47%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;82;55;Mostly sunny;82;55;NW;5;55%;28%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;56;37;Increasing clouds;61;40;NE;7;28%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;86;70;Mostly sunny;89;73;W;12;50%;3%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;70;48;Afternoon showers;66;46;SSE;5;71%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;93;68;Warm with some sun;100;71;NNW;10;12%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;45;32;A shower;46;32;S;6;68%;56%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;82;73;A shower or two;83;74;NE;8;71%;79%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;92;74;A t-storm in spots;92;73;W;5;66%;70%;8

Kolkata, India;89;65;Partly sunny;92;70;SSW;7;51%;41%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;78;NNE;4;72%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;51;41;A t-storm in spots;51;40;E;8;83%;65%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;95;79;A t-storm around;95;78;SSW;6;64%;41%;11

Lima, Peru;84;73;Clearing and nice;83;73;SSE;7;66%;41%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;67;51;Partly sunny;66;50;NNE;7;58%;13%;5

London, United Kingdom;55;40;Showers around;52;48;WSW;16;61%;86%;3

Los Angeles, United States;79;56;Fog, then some sun;81;57;SE;5;57%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;91;78;SW;7;69%;66%;7

Madrid, Spain;68;37;Sunny and pleasant;68;38;E;6;38%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;87;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NE;5;72%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;83;74;Downpours;84;73;SE;7;81%;89%;7

Manila, Philippines;87;74;Partly sunny;89;75;E;8;55%;34%;9

Melbourne, Australia;78;58;Mostly sunny;73;54;SE;14;50%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;70;47;A t-storm in spots;73;47;NE;5;36%;64%;13

Miami, United States;71;60;Partly sunny;73;65;ENE;12;51%;23%;5

Minsk, Belarus;40;27;Clouds and sun;46;33;S;7;67%;70%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;100;78;Mostly sunny, nice;92;79;ESE;10;58%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;68;58;Areas of low clouds;68;54;SE;10;53%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;23;11;Sunny and cold;25;7;W;1;67%;4%;4

Moscow, Russia;41;28;Increasing clouds;43;30;SSW;3;69%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;93;76;Hazy sun;92;76;NW;7;54%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;86;57;A passing shower;86;57;NE;8;42%;58%;11

New York, United States;35;24;Mostly sunny;40;29;SW;13;45%;62%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;61;41;Cloudy with a shower;60;45;W;6;58%;42%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;23;-2;Plenty of sun;23;-4;N;4;76%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;51;33;Partly sunny;54;33;ENE;6;51%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;45;34;Clouds and sun, mild;48;30;WNW;12;47%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;22;1;Sunny, but cold;26;4;E;8;60%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;87;79;A shower or two;87;80;E;8;72%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;92;76;Partly sunny;92;76;NNW;13;59%;34%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;87;73;A shower or two;85;74;ENE;8;74%;69%;10

Paris, France;68;44;Cooler;55;44;WSW;8;68%;64%;2

Perth, Australia;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;WSW;10;63%;17%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;95;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;S;7;71%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;ESE;6;70%;73%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;89;70;A shower or two;89;69;N;5;51%;74%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;57;38;Showers around;60;40;WSW;11;57%;90%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;57;23;Partly sunny;59;29;SSW;5;52%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;67;49;Periods of rain;65;48;WSW;10;78%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;62;49;Decreasing clouds;66;49;SSW;6;78%;32%;5

Recife, Brazil;87;76;A morning shower;88;75;ENE;6;74%;63%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;37;24;Clouding up, chilly;33;31;E;10;45%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;43;31;Spotty showers;43;32;SW;13;86%;90%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;88;74;Some sun;91;75;NW;6;61%;48%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;75;64;A shower in spots;76;60;ENE;8;28%;43%;10

Rome, Italy;67;38;Sunny and pleasant;68;44;SSW;6;62%;4%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;38;30;A little rain;39;34;SSW;13;72%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;64;49;Partly sunny;67;53;WSW;6;65%;25%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;84;64;Clouds and sun, nice;84;65;ENE;12;50%;12%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;85;74;Partly sunny;82;74;E;10;67%;41%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;78;65;Clouds and sun, nice;79;65;N;8;54%;13%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;81;50;Increasing clouds;79;51;SSW;5;27%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;86;51;Sunshine and nice;85;52;S;4;42%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;85;71;A p.m. shower or two;83;70;NNE;6;71%;73%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;69;50;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;NE;8;41%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;51;41;Afternoon rain;49;45;ESE;5;81%;94%;2

Seoul, South Korea;55;27;Partly sunny;59;33;WSW;4;44%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;54;45;Mostly cloudy;57;50;ESE;9;50%;55%;5

Singapore, Singapore;95;79;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNE;3;77%;61%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;51;38;A shower in spots;53;30;SW;10;56%;40%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;73;A shower in spots;82;73;ENE;12;67%;70%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;45;40;Partly sunny;47;32;W;13;54%;12%;2

Sydney, Australia;81;70;A shower or t-storm;73;68;SSE;25;77%;91%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;68;61;Low clouds;69;63;E;12;80%;41%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;41;31;Spotty showers;40;33;SSW;15;90%;87%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;57;42;Mostly sunny;63;44;NNE;6;48%;4%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;52;36;Partly sunny;57;37;ENE;9;46%;55%;5

Tehran, Iran;67;48;A shower in places;61;43;NNW;8;30%;41%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;64;50;Cloudy;66;57;ENE;8;54%;28%;4

Tirana, Albania;66;41;Sunny and nice;69;42;SE;6;41%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;54;37;A shower in spots;55;39;NW;8;42%;42%;5

Toronto, Canada;33;18;Inc. clouds;36;29;E;7;65%;45%;4

Tripoli, Libya;64;55;A shower in spots;64;50;NNW;13;58%;41%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;63;48;Abundant sunshine;67;47;SW;7;60%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;45;11;Colder;34;13;NNE;6;56%;48%;4

Vancouver, Canada;46;38;Cloudy, p.m. rain;48;40;ENE;5;60%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;62;37;Showers around;67;45;NW;8;50%;70%;3

Vientiane, Laos;90;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;71;E;6;70%;79%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;44;28;Mostly cloudy;44;33;W;14;61%;70%;2

Warsaw, Poland;47;31;Showers around;54;35;W;11;66%;84%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;64;57;Sunny and breezy;67;58;N;21;73%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;97;66;Sunny and very warm;97;65;WSW;6;44%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;49;26;Partly sunny;48;29;ENE;2;59%;30%;5

