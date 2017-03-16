BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TILLERSON-ASIA — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, saying the isolated nation "need not fear" the United States. Tillerson made the declaration after meeting his Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, where they discussed possible new approaches in dealing with Pyongyang. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 780 words, photos. With TILLERSON-ASIA-THE LATEST.

TRUMP-REFUGEE CUTS — Tin, her husband and five children have cleared years of refugee hurdles to come to the U.S.: blood tests, interviews, DNA and fingerprints, background checks. She has her one must-bring possession within reach, a well-worn Bible, and keeps their phone charged for the U.S. Embassy to call. But the odds of that happening have dropped precipitously. By Martha Mendoza and Meghan Hoyer. SENT: 2,100 words, photos. An abridged version has also moved.

REFUGEES-THE THINGS THEY'LL TAKE — A teddy bear. A Bible. A photo of a beloved mother who died years ago. Refugees live for years out of suitcases in poverty, many envisioning their future in America. They own very little and will bring even less, but everyone has at least one precious item that they intend to bring to the place they call their "fatherland." By Joshua Paul. SENT: 230 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-BLEACHED REEF — Reducing pollution and curbing overfishing won't prevent the severe bleaching that is killing coral at catastrophic rates, according to a study of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the end, researchers say, the only way to save the world's coral from heat-induced bleaching is with a war on global warming. By Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 780 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CHURCH ABUSE — An Anglican bishop who says he was warned by churchgoers that he was not safe in his own Australian diocese over his work to address decades of child sexual abuse has announced his resignation. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 410 words.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysian officials say the family of Kim Jong Nam, who was killed last month, has given its consent to Malaysia to decide what to do with his body. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-NKOREA-MALAYSIA — A North Korean diplomat says the killing of a man confirmed by Malaysian police to be the half brother of North Korea's leader was a political conspiracy engineered by Washington and Seoul. SENT: 250 words, photos.

CHINA-SAUDI ARABIA — Saudi Arabia's King Salman begins a visit to Beijing that highlights growing ties underpinned by China's thirst for Saudi oil and the kingdom's status as a key link in Beijing's bid to connect China to Europe through infrastructure development. By Gerry Shih and Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 520 words, photos.

TAIWAN-MILITARY — Taiwan is planning to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and will seek cutting-edge stealth aircraft from the United States in the face of a growing military threat from rival China, the Defense Ministry says. SENT: 340 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Australia urges Southeast Asian nations and China to conclude a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea as soon as possible, voicing concern about the scale of reclamation and construction by China in the disputed territory. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 550 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE-IMPEACHMENT BID — A Philippine lawmaker files an impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte because of the thousands of deaths in his anti-drug crackdown and alleged corruption, although the bid faces an uphill battle with Duterte's allies holding an overwhelming majority in Congress. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 620 words, photos.

NEPAL-PROTEST - An ethnic group from south Nepal says it has withdrawn support for the government and plans to disrupt upcoming district and municipal elections. SENT: 200 words.

INDONESIA-PEOPLE SMUGGLER — An Indonesian court sentences a people-smuggling kingpin to six years in jail for organizing a trip for migrants to New Zealand in early 2015. SENT: 130 words.

MALAYSIA-BIRD FLU — Malaysian authorities raise an alert in a northeastern state after the virulent H5N1 bird flu virus was found to have spread to poultry in more villages. SENT: 260 words.

BANGLADESH-MILITANTS — Four suspected militants from a banned Islamist group are killed during a police raid on a building in southeastern Bangladesh. SENT: 250 words, photos.

INDIA-IRISH TOURIST KILLED — Police in the Indian beach state of Goa arrest a man in connection with the death of an Irish tourist. SENT: 150 words.

CHINA-JIA ZHANGKE-FILM FESTIVAL —Chinese director Jia Zhangke, known for films exploring China's wrenching social changes, will host his own festival to showcase the work of young directors and movies from developing countries. By Louise Watt. SENT: 270 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Global stocks rise following a U.S. rate hike and a Eurosceptic party's defeat in Dutch elections. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 700 words, photos.

G20-GLOBAL ECONOMY — U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to get tough on trade partners like China, Mexico and Germany. Now his Treasury chief, Steven Mnuchin, will get his first opportunity to confront them all in one room. The meeting of the 20 most powerful economies' finance ministers in Germany this week is likely to be dominated by talk about whether to commit to free trade, as previous meetings have — or implicitly accept that some countries may put up barriers, like tariffs, as Trump has promised. By David McHugh and Martin Crutsinger. SENT: 790 words, photos.

CHINA-INTEREST RATE HIKE — China's central bank raises short-term interest rates following the U.S. rate increase as Beijing tries to shore up the value of its currency and stanch an outflow of money. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 240 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's central bank opts to retain its ultra-lax monetary stimulus, citing U.S. policy changes as one of the risks for the global economic outlook. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 440 words, photos.

JAPAN-NISSAN DESIGNER — Alfonso Albaisa draws upon the cultures of Japan, America and Cuba in concocting car designs with a flair that once was lacking at Japanese automakers, critics say, but is becoming evident as they globalize. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BRITAIN-TOYOTA — Toyota says it will invest 240 million pounds ($294 million) in the U.K. despite the economic uncertainty surrounding the country's departure from the European Union. SENT: 130 words.

AUSTRALIA-ENERGY SECURITY — Australia will put 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.5 billion) into expanding a hydroelectric project in its latest measure to avoid looming gas and electricity shortages across the nation's densely populated southeast. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 540 words.

AUSTRALIA-TABCORP — An Australian court fines gambling company Tabcorp a record 45 million Australian dollars ($35 million) for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations. SENT: 240 words.

