IOC president Bach to meet with Russia doping investigator

By  Associated Press
2017/03/16 18:50

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The IOC says it has invited Russia doping investigator Richard McLaren for talks with Thomas Bach in Lausanne.

The offer comes amid tension between the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency, eight months after McLaren detailed evidence of a Russian doping conspiracy at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

McLaren's work provoked calls for the IOC to ban Russia from the 2018 Olympics.

On Monday in Lausanne, McLaren spoke of frustration at "nitpicking" criticism of his work, including by the IOC.

In South Korea, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Bach wants to meet McLaren and WADA President Craig Reedie.

Adams says the IOC wants "a better and tighter cooperation as we move forward."

Adams says Bach praises McLaren's work, which revealed "a massive doping program in Russia based on systematic manipulation."