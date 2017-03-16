Police arrest man suspected of wounding 2 Detroit officers

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting and wounding two officers.

Chief James Craig told reporters the officers were conducting a narcotics investigation Wednesday night on the city's west side when they approached a man who was "acting fidgety." Craig says the man pulled out a gun and fired before the officers returned fire.

Craig says one officer was shot in the neck and "the early diagnosis is he's going to be OK." Craig says the other officer was shot in the ankle and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest. Officers gathered at the hospital where they were being treated.

Craig says the 60-year-old suspect had a gunshot wound to a leg that police believe was from the initial exchange of gunfire. He's also hospitalized.